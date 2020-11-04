Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #82 (4 November 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 2 November 2020 in one site of Lac Province.

With insecurity growing on the islands of Lake Chad (due to the multiplication of attacks by Non-State Armed Groups), 187 households (616 individuals) preventively fled the village of Ngorea (Kangalam sous-préfecture, Mamdi département) for the site of Bibi Barrage, located on the mainland, in the same sous-préfecture.