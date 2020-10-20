Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #81 (20 October 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on a movement which took place on 18 October 2020 in the town of Faya, located in Borkou Province. This movement was observed at the DTM Flow Monitoring Point (FMP) located in Faya.

Following the closure of all the gold mines in the town of Miski (Tibesti Province), 101 gold miners (all men), who were forced to leave the area by order of the authorities, arrived in Faya (Borkou Province) on 18 October 2020. Almost all of them are Chadian nationals, and most are from Eastern Chad (mainly the cities of Abéché and Adré).These flows are very likely to continue in the coming weeks.They could involve over 10,000 individuals.