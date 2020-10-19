Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #80 (19 October 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on a movement which took place on 17 October 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, located in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

DEPORTED POPULATION: 49 individuals

Following their deportation from Libya, 46 men and 3 boys (aged between 16 and 17 years old) of Chadian nationality arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest province) on 17 October 2020. Upon arrival, these individuals were placed in quarantine, in accordance with the measures taken by the Chadian authorities to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. Among the 82 individuals who were in quarantine at this location (see the ETT report #79), 42 are still quarantined, while the remaining 40 have returned home upon completion of their quarantine period. In total, 91 individuals are currently in quarantine in Ounianga Kébir. Deportation movements from Libya to Ounianga Kébir have been observed since mid-April 2020. Individuals deported from Libya often arrive in Chad in a highly vulnerable state. As reported in the Deportee Profile Report, they were mainly expulsed from North-Eastern Libya.