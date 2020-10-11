Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #78 (9 October 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 7 October 2020 in one village of Lac Province.

With insecurity growing in Lac Province (due to the multiplication of attacks by Non-State Armed Groups), 32 households (144 individuals) preventively fled the village of Kaiga-Kindjiria Centre (Kaiga-Kindjiria sous-préfecture, Fouli département) for the village of Magui, located in the same sous-préfecture but some distance away from the border areas with Niger and Nigeria, which are the most frequent targets of armed attacks.