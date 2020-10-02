Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #77 (1 October 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 1 October 2020 in one site of Lac Province.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

DISPLACED POPULATION: 710 Internally Displaced Persons, 200 Households (estimates)

With insecurity growing in Lac Province (due to the multiplication of attacks by Non-State Armed Groups), 200 households (710 individuals) preventively left the village of Ngouboua Fourkouloum (Ngouboua sous-préfecture, Kaya département), by order of the authorities. These individuals took refuge in the site of Fourkouloum, located in the same sous-préfecture.