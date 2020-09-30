Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #76 (30 September 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on movements which took place on 28 September 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, located in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on movements which took place on 28 September 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, located in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

Following their deportation from Libya, 91 persons of Chadian nationality (including 13 women and 6 children) arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest province) on 28 September 2020. Upon arrival, these individuals were placed in quarantine, in accordance with measures taken by the Chadian authorities to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. It should be noted that 38 persons are already quarantined at this location (see ETT report #75 ). In total, 129 persons are currently in quarantine in Ounianga Kébir. Deportation movements from Libya to Ounianga Kebir have been observed since mid-April 2020. Individuals deported from Libya often arrive in Chad in a highly vulnerable state. As reported in the Deportee Profile Report, individuals were mainly expulsed from North-Eastern Libya.