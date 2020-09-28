Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #75 (25 September 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on movements which took place on 23 September 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, located in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

DEPORTED POPULATION : 38 individuals

Following their deportation from Libya, 38 persons (all of them adult males of Chadian nationality) arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest province) on 23 September 2020. Upon arrival, these individuals were quarantined in accordance with measures taken by the Chadian authorities to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. Deportation movements from Libya to Ounianga Kebir have been observed since mid-April 2020. Individuals deported from Libya often arrive in Chad in a highly vulnerable state. As reported in the Deportee Profile Report, deported individuals were mainly deported from North-Eastern Libya.