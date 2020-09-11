Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #74 (11 September 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 6 and 9 September 2020 in one village of Lac Province.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

DISPLACED POPULATION : 703 Internally Displaced Persons, 151 Households (estimates)

Following an armed attack which occurred on 4 September 2020 in the village of Bikerom located on the islands of Lake Chad (Kangalam sous-préfecture, Mamdi département), 151 households (703 individuals) took refuge inland in the village of Tetewa, located in the same sous-préfecture.