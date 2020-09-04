Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #73 (4 September 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 31 August 2020 in one village of Lac Province.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

DISPLACED POPULATION : 1,009 Internally Displaced Persons, 204 Households (estimates)

With insecurity growing in Lac Province (due to the multiplication of attacks by Non-State Armed Groups), 204 households (1,009 individuals) preventively left the site of Barkaram, located in the sous-préfecture of Ngouboua (Kaya département). These individuals took refuge in the village of Djourougafi, located in the Liwa sous-préfecture (Fouli département).