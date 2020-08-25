Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #71 (25 August 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which took place in the city of N’Djamena in August 2020.

Following floods which have been occurring since early August 2020 in N’Djamena, 7,122 households (31,853 individuals) fled their homes located in 15 quartiers (7 arrondissements) of the city. They took refuge either elsewhere in their arrondissement, or in neighbouring arrondissements. Ten individuals died following the floods. It should be noted that 5,250 shelters have been destroyed. Most of the affected individuals are hosted by relatives, but some of them are currently without shelter. As of 25 August 2020, no assistance has been provided to meet their needs.