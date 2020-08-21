Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #70 (21 August 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 20 August 2020 in the city of N’Djamena.

Following floods which occurred on 20 August 2020, 327 households (1,502 individuals) fled their homes located in Dembé quartier (in the 7th arrondissement of the city of N’Djamena), to take refuge either elsewhere in the same arrondissement, or in the 5th arrondissement. Three minors died following this incident. It should be noted that 230 shelters have been destroyed. Some of the affected individuals are hosted by relatives, but most of them are currently without shelter