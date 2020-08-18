Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #69 (18 August 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which took place from 8 to 16 July 2020 in three villages and six sites located in Lac Province.

On 8, 10, 12, 13 and 16 August 2020, due to growing insecurity in Lac Province, fear of armed attacks led 1,417 households (6,325 individuals) to flee their villages located in the sous-préfectures of Ngouboua (Kaya département) and Kangalam (Mamdi département). These individuals took refuge in the sous-préfectures of Liwa (Fouli département), Kangalam (Mamdi département), Baga Sola and Ngouboua (Kaya département).

See movements 1, 2, 4, 8, 9, 10, 13 and 15.

On 9, 13 and 15 August 2020, following floods which occurred on 3 August 2020 in the sous-préfectures of Ngouboua (Kaya département) and Kaiga-Kindjiria (Fouli département), 840 households (4,200 individuals) took refuge in the sous-préfecture of Liwa (Fouli département). See movements 3, 12 and 14.