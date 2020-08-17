Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #68 (17 August 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on movements which took place on 12 and 13 August 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, located in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

Following their deportation from Libya, 37 Chadian men (including 2 elderly persons over 60 years of age and 1 person with a mental disability) arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest province) on 12 and 13 August 2020. Upon arrival, these persons were placed in quarantine, in accordance with the measures taken by the Chadian authorities to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. It should be noted that 19 individuals had arrived on 29 July 2020 and have completed their 14-day quarantine period. Deportations from Libya to Ounianga Kébir have been observed since mid-April 2020, and deportees often display extreme vulnerabilities.