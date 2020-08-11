Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #67 (10 August 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred from 4 to 6 August 2020 in three sites of Lac Province.

On 4 August 2020, following an armed attack which occurred on 31 July 2020 in the sous-préfecture of Kaiga-Kindjiria (Fouli département), 50 households (250 individuals) fled the surroundings of the Tinana site for the Diamerom site (Liwa sous-préfecture, Fouli département). Previous population movements caused by this attack were reported on in the ETT report #66

On 4 August 2020, following floods which occurred on 3 August 2020 in the village of Garoua located in the sous-préfecture of Baga Sola (Kaya département), 418 households (2,090 individuals) took refuge in the site of Kousseri 2, located in the same sous-préfecture