Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #66 (3 August 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which took place on 31 July 2020 in one village of Lac Province.

Following an armed attack which occurred on 31 July 2020, 200 households (701 individuals) fled the village of Kalam located in the sous-préfecture of Ngouboua (Kaya département) for the site of Fourkouloum, located in the same sous-préfecture.