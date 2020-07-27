Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #64 (27 July 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on movements which took place on 21 July 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, located in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

Following their deportation from Libya, 34 Chadian nationals (including 10 women and 2 girls) arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest Province) on 21 July 2020. Upon arrival, they were placed in quarantine, in accordance with the measures taken by the Chadian authorities to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. It should be noted that 57 individuals are already quarantined at this location, in a collective centre. In addition, the 69 individuals who had arrived on 5 July 2020 have completed their 14-day quarantine period. Thus, in total, 91 individuals (including 3 Nigerian nationals and 2 Nigerien nationals) are currently in quarantine in Ounianga Kébir. Deportations from Libya to Ounianga Kébir have been observed since mid-April 2020, and deportees often display extreme vulnerabilities.