Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #63 (22 July 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements.

Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which took place from 7 to 16 July 2020 in three villages and four sites located in Lac Province.

On 7 July 2020, with security conditions improving on the islands of Bol (Mamdi département), 70 households (347 individuals), who had previously been internally displaced (in the sous-préfecture of Bol), returned to their villages of origin.

On 10 and 11 July 2020, following an armed attack which occurred on 9 July 2020 in the sous-préfecture of Ngouboua (Kaya département), 180 households (1,000 individuals) left the village of Litiri to take refuge in the sous-préfectures of Kaiga-Kindjiria and Liwa (Fouli département).