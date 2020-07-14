Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #61 (14 July 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 11 July 2020 in one village of Lac Province.

With insecurity growing on the islands of Lake Chad, 40 households (209 individuals) preventively left the village of Tetewa, located in the sous-préfecture of Kangalam (Mamdi département). These individuals took refuge in the village of Ngororom, located in the Bol sous-préfecture, in the same département.