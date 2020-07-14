Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #60 (14 July 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on a population movement which occurred on 13 July 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, situated in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

Following their deportation from Libya, 57 individuals (52 Chadian nationals, 3 Nigerian nationals and 2 Nigerien nationals), including 5 minors (aged 16), arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest Province) on 13 July 2020. Upon arrival, they were placed in quarantine, in accordance with the measures taken by the Chadian authorities to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. It should be noted that 69 individuals are already quarantined at this location, in a collective centre. The 21 individuals who had been placed in quarantine on 23 June 2020 have completed their 14-day quarantine period. Thus, in total, 126 individuals (including 9 Nigerian nationals and 2 Nigerien nationals) are currently in quarantine at Ounianga Kébir. It should be noted that since mid-April 2020, deportation movements have been observed from Libya to the city of Ounianga Kébir, where the deported persons arrive in a situation of extreme vulnerability.