Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #59 (13 July 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 7 July 2020 in one site of Lac Province.

SUMMARY OF EVENT

DISPLACED POPULATION : 510 Internally Displaced Persons, 97 Households (estimates)

On 7 July 2020, following an attack by armed groups that occurred on 5 July 2020, 97 households (510 individuals) left the village of Tamboua (sous-préfecture of Daboua, département of Fouli) to take refuge in the Tataverom 2 site, located in the same souspréfecture.These individuals also lost their livestock as a result of this attack