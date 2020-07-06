Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #58 (4 July 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on a population movement which occurred on 4 July 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, situated in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

Following their deportation from Libya, 69 individuals (63 Chadian nationals and 6 Nigerian nationals), including 6 women and 3 children (2 girls and 1 boy) arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest Province) on 5 July 2020. Upon their arrival, they were placed in quarantine, in accordance with the measures taken by the Chadian authorities to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. It should be noted that 21 individuals are already quarantined at this location, in a collective centre. Thus, in total, 90 individuals (including 6 Nigerian nationals) are currently in quarantine at Ounianga Kébir. It should be noted that since mid-April 2020, deportation movements have been observed from Libya to the town of Ounianga Kébir, where the deported persons arrive in a situation of extreme vulnerability.