Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #57 (25 June 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on a population movement which occurred on 23 June 2020 in the town of Ounianga-Kébir, situated in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

Following their deportation from Libya, 61 Chadian nationals (all male adults) arrived in the town of Ounianga-Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest Province) on 23 June 2020.Upon arrival,21 of them were quarantined,in line with preventive measures taken by Chadian authorities in order to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. The rest of the people were dispersed around the city.It should be noted that since mid-April 2020,deportations movements have been observed from Libya to the city of Ounianga-Kébir and the deported individuals arrive there in a situation of extreme vulnerability