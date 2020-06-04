Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #56 (04 June 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred from 26 May to 01 June 2020 in three villages and one site located in Lac Province. - In the sous-préfecture of Kaiga-Kindjiria (département of Fouli), 230 households of 1,150 individuals fled their village due to fear of armed attacks. They found refuge on a site located in the same sous-préfecture.

Following a relative improvement of the security situation in the sous-préfecture of Kangalam (département of Mamdi), 63 households of 217 individuals who had been internally displaced, returned to their villages of origin in the same sous-préfecture.

After a fire of unknown origin broke out in a village located in the sous-préfecture of Ngouboua (Kaya département), 160 households of 654 individuals (including 137 households of 537 Nigerian nationals and 23 households of 117 Chadians nationals) fled to a village located in the same sous-prefecture.