Chad : Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #55 (27 May 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on a population movement which occurred on 27 May 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, situated in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

Following their deportation from Libya, 39 Chadian nationals (all male adults) arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest Province) on 27 May 2020. Upon arrival, these individuals were quarantined, in line with preventive measures taken by Chadian authorities in order to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. It should be noted that 68 individuals are already quarantined at this location (see the ETT report #54). Thus, in total, 107 individuals (all Chadian nationals) are currently quarantined in the town of Ounianga Kébir. Furthermore, 114 individuals left the town by their own means, among the 321 who had already completed their 14-day quarantine period, but who could not travel due to restrictions on internal mobility. As of 27 May 2020, 207 individuals (including 10 foreign nationals), who have completed their quarantine period, are therefore still awaiting departure. In total, 314 individuals deported from Libya are currently in Ounianga Kébir.