Chad : Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #54 (15 May 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on a population movement which occurred on 14 May 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, situated in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

Following their deportation from Libya, 68 Chadian nationals (66 adults and 2 minors) arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest Province) on 14 May 2020. Upon arrival, these individuals were quarantined, in line with preventive measures taken by Chadian authorities in order to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. It should be noted that 321 individuals are already confined at this location. Thus, in total, 389 individuals (including 34 foreign nationals) are currently quarantined in the town of Ounianga Kébir. Among them, 278 have already completed their 14-day quarantine period. However, they cannot travel, due to the new ban on entering and exiting Provinces’ capitals and the city of N’Djamena.