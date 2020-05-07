Chad : Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #52 (7 May 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred from 3 to 4 May 2020 in one village and two sites located in Lac Province.

Due to the growing insecurity in the Lake Chad region, 520 households of 2,400 individuals preventively left eight villages (all located in the département of Kaya, in the Ngouboua sous-préfecture), for the sites of Fourkouloum and Mal Mayri and the village of Toulorom, all located in the same sous-préfecture. These individuals left their villages because of threats from armed groups.