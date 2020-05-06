Chad : Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #51 (6 May 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 27 April 2020 in two cantons of Mayo-Kebbi Est Province.

On 27 April 2020, following thunderstorms, and because of a combination of lightning strikes and strong gushes of wind, fires broke out in the cantons of Djarao and Gounou, both located in the GounouGaya sous-préfecture (Kabbia département, Mayo-Kebbi Est Province). These fires damaged 160 huts and forced 50 households of 379 individuals to flee their homes to take refuge in neighbouring homes.

Some individuals spend the night without shelter, in the open air.