Chad : Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #50 (5 May 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on a population movement which occurred on 2 May 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, situated in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

Following their deportation from Libya, 43 individuals (all adult male Chadian nationals) arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest Province) on 2 May 2020. Upon arrival, these individuals were quarantined, in line with preventive measures taken by Chadian authorities in order to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. It should be noted that 278 individuals are already confined at this location, where no medical measure has been taken yet. Thus, in total, 321 individuals (including 34 foreign nationals) are currently quarantined in the town of Ounianga Kébir. Among them, 127 have already completed their 14-day quarantine period, but, in the absence of medical measures to verify their health condition, they are being kept in quarantine on site. This situation is beginning to spark tensions among the group.