Chad : Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #48 (27 April 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on forced displacement of population which occurred on 21 April 2020 in one site of Moyen-Chari Province.

Following heavy rainfall, thousands of homes on the Maïngama site (located in the Grande Sido département, Moyen-Chari Province) were damaged, forcing 430 households of 2,062 individuals to flee their destroyed shelters and seek refuge in the shelters of other households within the same site. Maïngama is the largest site in southern Chad hosting returnees from the Central African Republic, with currently approximately 10,000 individuals being hosted there. Assessments are being conducted by various partners in order to determine the extent of the damage caused by this rainfall.