Chad : Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #47 (22 April 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard presents information on a population movement which occurred on 21 April 2020 in the town of Ounianga Kébir, situated in Ennedi-Ouest Province, near the Libyan border.

Following their repatriation from Libya, 37 individuals arrived in the town of Ounianga Kébir (Ennedi-Ouest Province), on 21 April 2020. Upon arrival, these individuals were quarantined, in line with preventive measures taken by Chadian authorities in order to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19. It should be noted that 127 individuals are already confined at this location (see ETT-COVID report #4). Thus, in total, 164 individuals are currently quarantined in the town of Ounianga Kébir. It should be noted that 34 of them declared that they were not Chadian nationals.