Chad : Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #46 (16 April 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 13 April 2020 in one village of Lac Province.

On 13 April 2020, fear of armed attacks prompted approximately 240 households of 1,200 individuals to flee the villages of Kirmya and Bourboura as well as the Wadarom 2 site, all located in the sous-préfecture of Ngouboua (département of Kaya), for the village of Fourkouloum, located in the same sous-préfecture.