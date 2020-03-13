Chad Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Dashboard #43 (Period : 8 —10 March 2020)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred from 8 to 10 March 2020 in 2 villages and sites in the Lac Province.

Between 8 and 10 March 2020, 614 individuals were displaced (after rumours of attacks) as a result of growing insecurity due to multiple armed attacks in the Lake Chad basin. Among them, 600 individuals are Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) including 400 individuals from the sous-prefecture of N'gouboua, currently hosted in the sous-préfecture of Bagasola, and 200 individuals from the sous-prefecture of Kaiga-Kindjiria, hosted in the sous-préfecture of Liwa. The other 14 individuals are Chadian nationals who left Limé, in the Diffa region of Niger, and took refuge in the sous-préfecture of Daboua.