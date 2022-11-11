Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Dashboard #153 - Overview of populations affected by River Flooding in 25 locations of the Lac Province (11 November 2022)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements as well as security and climatic emergencies This dashboard presents information on river floods that occurred in 25 localities in the Lac province, in October and November 2022. In these 25 assessed localities, a total of 2,509 households (10,427 individuals) were affected by these floods, of which 1,921 households (8,260 individuals) were displaced. This overview does not represent the complete situation of people affected by river flooding in the Lac province but only in the localities assessed. It should also be noted that the situation is very changing, given the rapid progression of the rising waters of Lake Chad. Updates will be progressively shared by DTM teams as data is collected. In addition, in-depth assessments are necessary in order to have a more precise view of the situation