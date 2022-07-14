Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #141 - Stranded gold miners in N’Djamena (14 July 2022)

Following recent clashes between gold miners in Kouri Bougoudi on 23 and 24 May 2022 that resulted in hundreds of deaths, large numbers of gold miners were forced to leave this locality. Due to lack of resources, the most vulnerable among them are stranded in different cities of the country, trying to return to their communities of origin. On 06, 08 and 11 July 2022, with the support of their communities’ members, several waves of gold miners arrived in the town of N’Djamena, after transiting in the cities of Wour, Zouarké and Abéché. Currently 55 persons, all men including one child, are hosted in the school of Bonne Espérance located in the Farcha neighbourhood and do not have any support to continue their trip towards their communities of origin. These persons reported urgent needs in food after going several days without eating, medical care for several of them as well as transport assistance to their communities of origin located in the town of Kyabé (Province of Moyen-Chari).