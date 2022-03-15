Chad

Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #133 (15 March 2022)

SUMMARY OF EVENT

Following an attack which occurred on 17 February 2022 in the village of Kimé (sous-prefecture of Ngouboua) by non-state armed groups, 50 households of 200 individuals displaced for the first time, left the villages of Kimé and Kairom situated in the sous-prefecture of Ngouboua (department of Kaya) and transited through multiple locations before arriving on 5 March 2022 in the newly established Boudoutouba site (in the sous-prefecture of Bagasola, department of Kaya).

