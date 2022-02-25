Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #132 (25 February 2022)

Summary of the event

On 16, 21 and 25 February 2022, following attacks perpetrated by non-state armed groups in the localities of Kousseri Ngouboua, Nguelea, Madai and Koubaya, a group of 385 households (1,372 individuals), mostly made up of IDPs, left the localities of Kousseri Ngouboua, Nguelea, Madai, Koubaya, Likitria, Fiakilia and Ngoudi, located in the souspréfecture of Ngouboua (département of Kaya), and took refuge in the sites of Ngouboua centre, Ngouboua Koura 1 and Malmairi loated in the same sous-prefecture.