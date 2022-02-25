Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #131 (24 February 2022)

Summary

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements as well as security and climactic emergencies. Information is collected through phone interviews with key informants and direct observation.

Following fires that broke out on 10 and 15 February 2022 in the Diamerom and Tigo neighborhoods, located in the villages of Kiskra and Bagasola (sous-prefectures of Liwa and Bagasola, department of Fouli and kaya), respectively, an assessment was carried out by the DTM on 11 and 16 February 2022 to assess the damage caused by these fires. A total of 115 households of 297 individuals were affected. Considerable damage to houses and 67 shops incurred, resulting in significant loss of Non-Food Items, stocks of food products and personal valuables.