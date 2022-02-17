Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #130 (16 February 2022)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred on 02, 03, 05 and 06 February 2022, in four sites in the Lake Province.

On 02 and 03 February 2022, due to increasing insecurity in their places of origin, a group of 750 households with 2,500 individuals that had never been previously displaced, pre-emptively left the villages of Mousserom and Djoulom on the islands located in the sub-prefecture of Bol (department of Mamdi) and found refuge in the sites of Kinguiria and Melea Dar Al Salam 1 (same sub-prefecture).

On 05 February 2022, a total of 70 households (300 individuals) made up of IDPs preventively left several villages (Marte, Kaylan, and Kildey), located in the sub-prefecture of Kangalom (department of Mamdi) to take refuge in the site of Tchingam 3 (sub-prefecture of Bagasola, department of Kaya).