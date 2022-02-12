Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #129 (10 February 2022)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred on 20, 25, 27, 29 January and 1 february 2022, in several sites in the Lake Province.

▪ On 27 January 2022, due to increasing insecurity in the Lac province, a group of 400 households (1550 individuals) left the village of Bibi Dar Al-amné, located in the sous-prefecture of Kangalom, preventively, and moved to the site of Killafé (sous-prefecture of Bagasola, department of Kaya).

▪ On 27 January 2022, following an attack carried out on 24 January 2022 by non-state armed groups in the village of Mousseron, an island located in the sousprefecture of Kangalom (department of Mamdi), a group of 74 households (335 individuals) made up of IDPs left the villages of Madiguirom and Mousseron (sous-prefecture of kangalom) to take refuge in the sites of Kalindoua and Medi koura, located on the mainland in the sous-prefecture of Bol.

▪ On 20, 25, 29 January and 1 February 2022, preventively, 1,060 households of 3,576 IDPs left several villages (Luga, Kangu, Folea, Deguillom, Farguimi, Tchoukoukapi and Mélébouloum), located in the sous-prefecture of Liwa, and moved to the sites of Chité, Fodio, Karimga and Ndjara Killi, (same sous-prefecture).