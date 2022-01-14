Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #128 (14 January 2022)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred on 13 January 2022 in Massakani, a village in the Lac Province.

On 13 January 2022, following an attack carried out by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) in the village of Massakani (sous-prefecture of Liwa) on the night of 12 January, 247 households (1,033 individuals) of IDPs left the village of Massakani and fled to the newly established site, called Merème, located near the site of Amma, in the same sousprefecture.