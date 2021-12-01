Chad
Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #125 ( 30 November 2021)
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred on 22 and 26 November 2021, in two sites of Lac Province.
On 22 November 2021, due to the rising waters of the Lake Chad which surrounded the Diamerom site (located in the sous-préfecture of Liwa, Département of Fouli) and which can cause of insecurity in this locality, 20 households (83 individuals) made up of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who had settled in the Diamerom site, preemptively left this site to seek refuge in the Borora site (souspréfecture of Daboua, Département of Fouli).
Due to the attack carried out by armed groups on 24 September 2021 in the village of Salia (sous-préfecture of Liwa, département of Fouli) (see ETT 121) and the ensuing insecurity, 287 households (1,702 individuals) left this village as a preventive measure to seek refuge in the Kadoulou site (located in the same sous-préfecture). These people were all members of the local community of Salia.