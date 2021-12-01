Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #125 ( 30 November 2021)

On 22 November 2021, due to the rising waters of the Lake Chad which surrounded the Diamerom site (located in the sous-préfecture of Liwa, Département of Fouli) and which can cause of insecurity in this locality, 20 households (83 individuals) made up of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who had settled in the Diamerom site, preemptively left this site to seek refuge in the Borora site (souspréfecture of Daboua, Département of Fouli).