Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #124 (28 October 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred on 31 September, 12 and 14 October 2021, in three sites in the Lake Province.

On 31 September 2021, due to an increase in armed attacks by non-state armed groups (in Salia on 24 septembre 2021) and following orders from the authorities, 862 households (3,800 individuals) left the villages of Salia and Kangou in the sous-préfecture of Liwa (department of Fouli) to take refuge in the Feindé 3 and Feindé 4 sites (same sous-préfecture).

On 12 October 2021, due to increasing insecurity and the proliferation of armed attacks in the Lake Province occured on 19 September 2021 in Kadjigaram, 102 households (678 individuals) left the villages of Bikaram, Madaye and Megra in the sous-préfecture of Kangalom (department of Mamdi) and moved to the site of Balame Kourtchou Dougoulgoul (sous-préfecture of Bagasola, department of Kaya).

On 14 October 2021, following an armed attack by non-state armed group in Salia, a group of 22 households (130 individuals) left the village of Salia (sous-préfecture of Liwa, department of Fouli). These people took refuge in the site of Magah (same sous[1]préfecture).

This attack had already led to the displacement of 63 households (208 individuals) to the sous-préfecture of Liwa on 25 September 2021 (see ETT 121 report).