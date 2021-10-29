Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #123 (23 October 2021) Fire | Farguimi (Sous-préfecture of Kangalom, Lac Province) (Publication 28 October 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements as well as security and climactic emergencies. Information is collected through phone interviews with key informants and direct observation.

Following a fire of unknown origin that occurred on 23 October 2021 on the island of Farguimi (in the Kangalom Sous-préfecture), DTM conducted an assessment on 27 October 2021 to assess the damage caused by the fire. In total, 143 households (801 individuals) were impacted by the fire. Critical damage to houses occurred, resulting in significant loss of Non-Food Items, personal valuables and livestock. Most of the affected people sleep in the open air and need urgent assistance.