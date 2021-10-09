Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #121 (7 October 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred between 23 and 29 Septembre 2021, in four sites in Lake Province.

On 23 September 2021, on the orders of the authorities, 220 households of 1,450 individuals left the village of Kangou and the Kousseri Tchoukalia site (souspréfecture of Ngouboua, department of Kaya) and moved to the site of Diamerom, located within the sous-préfecture of Liwa (département of Fouli).

On 25 September 2021, following an armed attack by non-state armed groups on 24 September 2021 in the village of Salia, 63 households (208 individuals) left their villages in the islands of Lake Chad (sous-préfecture of Liwa, département of Fouli) to take refuge in the Boudoukalimba site on the mainland (within the same sous-préfecture).

On 26 September 2021, following an armed attack by non-state armed groups on 19 September 2021, 1,000 households (4,496 individuals) pre-emptively left the surrounding villages of Kilya, Tetewa and Alkalia on the islands of Lake Chad (sous-préfecture of Kangalam, département of Mamdi) out of fear, taking refuge in the site of Kalerom on the mainland (sous-préfecture of Baga-Sola, département of Kaya). This attack had already led to the displacement of 187 households to the Baga-Sola sub-prefecture on 20 and 21 September 2021 (see ETT report #119).

On 29 September 2021, due to the increase in armed attacks and abductions by non-state armed groups in the Lake Chad islands, 203 households (478 individuals) left their village in the sous-préfecture of Bol (Mamdi département) to take refuge on the mainland (within the same sous-préfecture).