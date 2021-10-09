Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #120 (6 October 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred following torrential rains on 16 September 2021, which caused flooding in the villages of Kessy, Ngueré Gati, Wollo, Woll 2, Woll 3 and Ferick ouda in the département of Nya Pendé (Yamodo sous-prefecture, Logone Oriental Province). The floods affected 184 households (930 people), causing critical damage to houses, livelihoods, hygiene and water facilities, and resulted in the loss of non-food items and livestock. It also increased the exposure to zoonotic diseases. The rain, which was still ongoing at the time of data collection, is likely to cause further damage.