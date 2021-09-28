Chad + 1 more
Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #119 (28 September 2021)
The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred from 14 to 22 Septembre 2021, in five sites and two villages in the Lake Province.
On 14, 18 and 20 September 2021, due to an increase in armed attacks and abductions by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) in the islands of Lake Chad, 72 households with 158 individuals left their villages as a preventive measure, in the sous- préfecture of Kangalom (Mamdi département) and took refuge in the Tchigam 2 site (a site located on the mainland in the sous-préfecture of Baga-Sola, Kaya département). Additionally 135 households with 996 individuals preventatively left the village of Bouleya in the sous-préfecture of Liwa (département of Fouli) to take refuge in the Madya site within the same sous-préfecture and 23 households of 83 individuals left the Kapirom and Ngachia sites (sous-préfecture of Ngouboua, département of Kaya) to take refuge in the Dar-Al Amne site (within the sub-prefecture of Baga-Sola, same département).
On 20 and 21 September 2021, following an armed attack by NSAGs on 19 September 2021 in the village Teresa, a total of 599 households (2,718 individuals) left their villages on the islands of Lake Chad (sous-préfecture of Kangalom, département of Mamdi) to take refuge in the villages of Blarigui, Bibi Dar Al Amne and Tetewa village, all located on the mainland (within the same sous-préfecture).
On 21 September 2021, following orders from the authorities, 62 households of 217 individuals left the village of Kangou and the surrounding villages and relocated to the site Kousserie Tchoukoutalia, located within the same sous-préfecture in the département of Kaya