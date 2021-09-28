Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #119 (28 September 2021)

On 14, 18 and 20 September 2021, due to an increase in armed attacks and abductions by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) in the islands of Lake Chad, 72 households with 158 individuals left their villages as a preventive measure, in the sous- préfecture of Kangalom (Mamdi département) and took refuge in the Tchigam 2 site (a site located on the mainland in the sous-préfecture of Baga-Sola, Kaya département). Additionally 135 households with 996 individuals preventatively left the village of Bouleya in the sous-préfecture of Liwa (département of Fouli) to take refuge in the Madya site within the same sous-préfecture and 23 households of 83 individuals left the Kapirom and Ngachia sites (sous-préfecture of Ngouboua, département of Kaya) to take refuge in the Dar-Al Amne site (within the sub-prefecture of Baga-Sola, same département).