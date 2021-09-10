Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #118 (01 September 2021)

This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred on 1 September 2021, due to increasing insecurity in the Lake Province (due an increasing number of attacks by non-state armed groups) and rising water levels. In total, 46 households (137 individuals) preventively left the village of Kanguela (sous-préfecture of Bol, département of Mamdi), located in the islands of Lake Chad, to take refuge in the village of Medi-Koura located on the mainland (within the same sous-préfecture).