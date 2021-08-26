Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #117 (26 August 2021)

Due to multiple armed attacks and kidnappings perpetrated by non-state armed groups, 240 households (1,750 individuals) preventively left the village of Lolia (located in Diffa region, Niger) to take refuge on 04 August 2021, in the site of Dar al Karama (Sous-préfecture of Baga-Sola, département of Kaya), near the site of Dar-Nahim where other Chadian returnees from Niger are settled since 2015. These newly arrived households and those who arrived since 2015 indicated that they were related.