Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #117 (26 August 2021)
This dashboard provides information on movements which occurred on 04, 15 and 20 August 2021, in three sites of Lac Province.
Due to multiple armed attacks and kidnappings perpetrated by non-state armed groups, 240 households (1,750 individuals) preventively left the village of Lolia (located in Diffa region, Niger) to take refuge on 04 August 2021, in the site of Dar al Karama (Sous-préfecture of Baga-Sola, département of Kaya), near the site of Dar-Nahim where other Chadian returnees from Niger are settled since 2015. These newly arrived households and those who arrived since 2015 indicated that they were related.
On 15 August 2021, 142 households (600 individuals) left the village of Lolia-Fororo, an island of Lake Chad in the sous-préfecture of Ngouboua (département of Kaya) to take refuge in the site of Melom located on the mainland in the same sous-préfecture.
- On 20 August 2021, 87 households (243 individuals) left the village of Kanguela, an island of Lake Chad in the sous-préfecture of Bol (département of Mamdi) to take refuge in the site of Medi-Koura on the mainland (within the same sous-préfecture).