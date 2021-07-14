Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #110 (14 July 2021)

The objective of the Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is to collect information on large and sudden population movements. Information is collected through key informant interviews or direct observation. This dashboard provides information on displacement which occurred from 3 June to 2 July 2021 in the département of Grande Sido (Province of Moyen-Chari)

On 03, 25, 30 June and 02 July 2021, due to growing insecurity in the north of the Central African Republic (CAR), 1,144 households of 5,042 individuals, all of Chadian nationals, crossed the border from the Central African city of Kabo, to take refuge in six villages (see page 2 for more details) located in the sous-préfectures of Djeké-Djeké, Maro and Sido (Département of Grande Sido, Province of Moyen-Chari). This number adds to the 6,457 people that IOM had identified during the month of May 2021 in the sous-prefecture of Sido (see report # 3 on returnees from CAR). As of the publication date, these forced displacement movements were continuing. IOM teams are collecting more in-depth information.

It should be noted that a large number of these returnees were practicing herding in the Central African Republic and arrived with their cattle in their host locations, which are agricultural areas. Local authorities expressed their fear on the risk that this massive arrival of cattle could lead to agro-pastoral conflicts because these cattle could invade farms in search of pastures. They expressed a need for support in order to manage this situation to prevent any conflict