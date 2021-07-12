Chad: Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Dashboard #108 (12 July 2021)

Following a kidnapping perpetrated by a Non-State Armed Group on 20 June 2021 in the sous-préfecture of Liwa (Département of Fouli), 150 households of 809 individuals left the site of Haoura 1 (located in the same sous-préfecture) in a preventive manner and arrived on 25 June 2021 at the site of Ngourtou-Koumboua located in the sous-préfecture of Baga-Sola (Kaya department).

On 28 June and 4 July 2021, following a clash between two communities on 17 June 2021 in the village of Layrom (sous-préfecture of Bol, Département of Mamdi), 95 households of 461 individuals left this village and neighbouring villages of Kolorom, Kemi and Bolorom. Among them, 44 households of 251 individuals took refuge in the Ngourtou Koumboua site located in the sous-prefecture of Baga-Sola (Département of Kaya) and 51 households of 210 individuals in the site of Melea 1 located in the sous-prefecture of Bol (Département of Mamdi).